The Microsoft Outlook and Teams app is visible on a computer screen. The major outage at Microsoft continues. Many companies and consumers worldwide are cut off from the software giant’s core cloud services. (is associated with: «Microsoft makes further progress in tackling global outage») Robert Michael/dpa

Microsoft said on Friday it is making further progress in restoring its systems that underpin daily work around the world, after an outage disrupted email, meetings and other essential tools for companies and consumers for the best part of a day.

"We're seeing encouraging recovery progress, with service availability and email delivery performance improving across a growing portion of affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure," the US software giant wrote on X.

Measures had been completed for parts of the affected infrastructure and data traffic was gradually being resumed, it noted.

"We're seeing improvements in key scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing," Microsoft wrote at 1111 GMT. About an hour later, the company said it was "prioritizing email queue and backlog reduction."

The statements were in line with users' experiences. The Teams office communication platform was largely usable again, and the Outlook email service showed clear improvements.

The outage began at around 1600 GMT on Thursday, cutting users worldwide off from essential cloud services, with disruptions extending beyond Outlook to the wider Microsoft 365 suite.

In Teams, scheduling meetings and calendar connections were not working properly. Disruptions to Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant, also affected interfaces to third parties such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

Microsoft has been documenting its step-by-step efforts to overcome the outage in posts on X and on its service status page.