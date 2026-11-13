France's inflation rose to its highest level in nearly three years in October as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office INSEE showed Friday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 3.4% from 3.1% in September. The rate was the highest since December 2023 and also matched the provisional estimate released on October 30.

At the same time, EU harmonized inflation climbed to 3.7% in October from 3.4% in September. The annual rate was revised down from 3.8%.

Energy price inflation surged to 24.1%, marking the fourth consecutive rise. Services inflation accelerated to 2.6% from 2.4% in the prior month.

Meanwhile, food prices rose at a slower pace of 1.2%, following a 1.4% gain. The decline in manufactured products prices slowed to 0.2% from 0.3%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.4%, as estimated but reversed the 0.3% decrease seen in September.

The harmonized index of consumer prices also increased 0.4%, after a 0.3% fall in the previous month. The HICP also matched the provisional figure.