FILE PHOTO - Smoke rises over the skyline after a missile attack in June. (is associated with: «Deaths in Ukraine and Russia after drone strikes on several cities») Svet Jacqueline/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ukraine and Russia said on Friday they had sustained severe overnight drone attacks on several cities, with multiple casualties.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on the Black Sea, authorities said two people had been killed and five others injured. The capital Kiev reported an attack on a hospital, in which one person was said to have been injured.

Thirteen people were injured in an attack on Zaporizhzhya, according to the Ukrainian Civil Defence Service. Military governor Mykhailo Semikin had previously reported one fatality following an attack on an unspecified industrial site, as well as one fatality and four injuries following an attack in a residential area.

In the Russian city of Volgograd, four people were killed and two others injured, the local administration said. Ukrainian media reported that an oil refinery had been hit. The dead were four employees of an industrial facility, local authorities said. The Astrakhan region on the Caspian Sea reported 30 Ukrainian drone attacks.

The military in Kiev confirmed the attack on the refinery in Volgograd, which it described as vital for supplying the Russian army in the south.

In Samara another four people were killed in a Ukrainian attack, according to the authorities there. An unspecified industrial company was attacked, according to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, as reported by the Russian state news agency TASS.

In the region of Bryansk, a 52-year-old woman was killed in a drone attack, according to the local authorities.

Russia has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine since Moscow's forces invaded in February 2022. Ukraine, which the West has supported with massive military and financial aid, is fighting back with counterattacks on targets in Russia's hinterland.

At an informal EU summit in Dublin on Friday, Europeans are discussing further support for Ukraine.

The warring parties held US-mediated talks this week for the first time in more than eight months. A ceasefire is not in sight, however.