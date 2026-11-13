FILE PHOTO - Manchester United manager Michael Carrick waves after the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford. (is associated with: «‘That love never dies’ – Michael Carrick bids farewell to Man Utd fans») Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa

Michael Carrick wishes “nothing but success” for Manchester United after his sacking as head coach on Thursday.

The Englishman remained popular with supporters even as positive results continued to elude him, having played his part in five Premier League title wins for United and the 2008 Champions League triumph as a player under Sir Alex Ferguson.

United executives, who along with the Glazers and co-owner Jim Ratcliffe have been the main targets for fans’ frustration, moved to dismiss Carrick this week on the back of the club’s worst start to a campaign since 1986 which left the Red Devils 18th heading into the November international break.

However, Carrick insists his affection for the club remains strong, with United having already announced the appointment of his replacement Mauricio Pochettino.

“I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change. I’ll always be proud to have played my part and I’ll always want the very best for it,” Carrick wrote on his Instagram account.

“I’ll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on.”

Carrick’s statement acknowledged the fans, his coaching staff and United’s players, who he thanked for their efforts and “the moments we’ve shared”.

“I’ve had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love,” he wrote.

“There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I’m incredibly grateful. With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means.

“It’s different to anywhere else. Ultimately, you need to push to be the best, but there is a culture, there are values and there are behaviours that you have to live by and respect, which have been built over a long period of time.

“It’s a football club that is unique, with substance and history that cannot be ignored. This is what inspired me every single day.

“I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed.

“We’ve had some great times this year and moments we’ll all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time.

“I just wanted to give you something back. That love never dies.”