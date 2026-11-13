Spanish singer Rosalía poses in the press room for the awards for best short form music video, best pop song, song of the year, best engineered album, best alternative music album, and album of the year during the Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (is associated with: «Rosalía sets record at Latin Grammys») Humberto Servin/Clasos.Com.Mx/Clasos via ZUMA Press/dpa

Spanish musician Rosalía won five prizes at the Latin Grammys and set a record as the first woman to win album of the year three times.

With "Lux" winning album of the year in the ceremony on Thursday, the Spanish singer has won the Latin trophy in that category three times, after her albums "El Mal Querer" in 2019 and "Motomami" in 2022.

In the relatively short history of the award, presented since 2000, only singers Juanes, Alejandro Sanz and Juan Luis Guerra have managed this so far. Guerra, a merengue and bachata musician, holds the record with four albums of the year.

At the ceremony in Las Vegas "La Perla" won song of the year and best pop song. "Lux" also won the best alternative album.

Rosalía, who mostly sings in Spanish but also in other languages, is one of the most successful artists of the past decade. Her music combines flamenco with pop, reggaeton and R&B.

The Latin Grammys honour outstanding music recordings released mostly in Spanish, Portuguese or indigenous languages of Latin America.