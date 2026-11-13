The eurozone trade gap narrowed in September from the last month, data from Eurostat showed on Friday.

The trade deficit declined to €10.3 billion ($11.4 billion) in September from €16.6 billion in August. The trade balance was in €13.5 billion surplus in the same period last year.

Exports of goods increased at a pace of 6.0%, which was slower than the 9.6% annual rise in August. At the same time, imports registered a double-digit growth of 16.1% after rising 16.3% in the prior month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 2.0% from last month and imports gained 2.3%. As a result, the trade deficit widened to €8.7 billion from €7.8 billion in August.

In January to September, the euro area recorded a deficit of €36.5 billion compared with a surplus of €102.2 billion in January-September 2025.

Exports of goods 2.4% from the previous year and imports rose 9.2%.