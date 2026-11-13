Poland's economic growth moderated in the third quarter, flash data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 3.5% yearly in the September quarter, slower than the 4.1% expansion in the June quarter. The expected growth rate was 3.7%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth also softened to 3.6% from 4.0%.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose 0.8% in the third quarter versus 1.1% growth in the previous quarter. That was slightly below the expected increase of 1.0%.

Consumer price inflation in Poland slowed to 3.5% in October from 4.1% in September, confirming the flash data published on October 30.

Transport inflation eased notably to 10.4% from 17.9% in September, which largely influenced the slowdown in overall inflation. Clothing and footwear prices fell at a stable pace of 3.7% annually, while the decline in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages eased to 0.1% from 0.4%.

The annual price growth in housing and utilities was 5.7%, accelerated from 5.1% in the prior month. Costs related to recreation, sport, and culture showed an increase of 4.0%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4% in October, reversing a 0.7% rise in September.