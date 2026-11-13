FILE PHOTO - USA coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures from the touchline during the International Friendly soccer match between USA and Germany at Soldier Field. (is associated with: «Winning over fans and players top of Pochettino’s Man Utd to-do list») Christian Charisius/dpa

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as their permanent new head coach from November 18.

The 54-year-old Argentinian must hit the ground running as United sit in the Premier League’s relegation zone after 10 matches and face a trip to Anfield on November 22.

Here, the Press Association takes a look at Pochettino’s in-tray in his bid to halt their slide.

Get fans on side

Fans have made clear who they hold responsible for United’s worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years, stepping up their protests against the owners, the Glazer family, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox. Pochettino must win over the supporters and his early messages will be crucial if he is to quickly gain their trust.

Convince players of his tactics

Pochettino will inherit a team in disarray and must also gain the players’ trust. Low on confidence and with no apparent structure, he must put in place a framework to stabilize on-field performances and convince his players that his high-press, dynamic tactics are the right ones to get them out of the mire. His first match in charge could not be more daunting, with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool after the international break.

Resolve captain Fernandes’ future

Getting the best out of United’s senior players, captain Bruno Fernandes in particular, will be key to uniting his squad and harnessing individual talent. Fernandes’ future is uncertain after he turned down a second contract offer from the club, with his current deal due to expire at the end of this season. Pochettino must quickly figure out which players he can count on.

Bridge Old Trafford disconnect

After sacking Michael Carrick, United have appointed their eighth full-time manager since Sir Alex Ferguson ended his 26-year reign in 2013, but it is the Glazers and other members of the hierarchy who fans want replaced. Pochettino, who has pursued autonomy in previous roles, must establish a working relationship with Jim Ratcliffe, Berrada and Wilcox in a bid to bridge the disconnect.

Training ground reset

A list of former United players have long been critical of the current squad’s fitness levels, work-rate and mindset. Pochettino is a disciple of Marcelo Bielsa and one of their first tasks for him and his staff will be to reset a training ground work ethic and instil a winning mentality.