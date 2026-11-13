Slovakia's economy expanded at a slower pace in the third quarter, flash figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew an unadjusted 0.3% year-over-year in the third quarter, slower than the 0.8% rise in the second quarter. Moreover, this was the weakest increase since the fourth quarter of 2022.

The insignificant growth of the economy was driven by higher household consumption and growth in investments, the agency said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the annual economic growth softened to 0.5% from 0.7%.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP rose at a stable pace of 0.1%.

Consumer price inflation eased to a 22-month low of 3.0% in October from 3.1% in September. Monthly, consumer prices remained flat.

Transport inflation eased to 7.3% from 9.1% as lower fares reduced the impact of rising fuel prices on overall inflation. Housing and utility costs grew at a stable pace of 7.8%, while the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages moderated to 2.7% from 3.2%.