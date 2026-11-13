FILE PHOTO - Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Moscow's Savyolovsky Station in February 2026. The blast occurred after traffic police officers in a patrol car were approached by an unknown person. (is associated with: «One injured in new car explosion in Russia») Pavel Seleznev/TASS via ZUMA Press/dpa

A former advisor to ex-Ukrainian prime minister Mykola Azarov was injured in a car blast in Moscow, officials in the Russian capital said on Friday, a day after an air force officer died in a car bombing in St Petersburg.

An investigation into attempted murder is under way, the city's Investigative Committee announced. The injured man, Sergey Zavorotny, was taken to hospital.

Azarov has lived in Russia since 2014, when he fled Ukraine during the country's pro-Western revolution.

Several similar attacks in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 were attributed to Ukrainian intelligence services.