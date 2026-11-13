FILE PHOTO - USA coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts from the touchline during the International Friendly soccer match between USA and Germany at Soldier Field. (is associated with: «Manchester United confirm Mauricio Pochettino will be new head coach») Christian Charisius/dpa

Manchester United have reached an agreement for Mauricio Pochettino to become their new head coach.

The Red Devils have agreed a deal which releases the Argentinian and his coaching staff from their duties with the United States national team after their two matches against Haiti on Saturday and next Tuesday.

Pochettino succeeds Michael Carrick, who was sacked by United on Thursday after their worst start to a campaign since 1986.

Pochettino, who led the US to the last 16 of the World Cup on home soil earlier this year, has previously managed in the Premier League with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

Pochettino is understood to have signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with United, taking him through to the summer of 2029.

His appointment has the unanimous endorsement of club leadership and the ownership, the Press Association understands, and Pochettino was the only coach the club spoke to directly as a potential successor to Carrick.

Details of the staff who will join Pochettino at United will be confirmed in the coming days.

Pochettino said: “The opportunity to represent the US crest was one of the greatest honours of my career. We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the Federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country.”

United’s announcement did not include any quotes from a club representative out of respect for the fact he remains a US Soccer employee until the end of this month’s national team duties.

US Soccer chief executive JT Batson said: “Mauricio has left a lasting mark on US Soccer through his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture.

“What we are most proud of goes beyond the wins. He and his staff raised standards, strengthened our culture and created clearer connections from the youth national teams to the senior team. Those changes are now embedded in how we operate, and we will keep building on them as we pursue sustained success on the world stage.”

Batson and US Soccer’s chief operating officer Dan Helfrich will lead the search for Pochettino’s permanent successor, with former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola understood to be top of the federation’s wanted list.