Bulgaria's economy expanded at a slightly slower pace in the three months to September, a flash report from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.5% year-on-year in the September quarter, following a 2.6% growth in the three months to June.

On the expenditure breakdown, the annual growth of final consumption slowed to 6.3% from 7.3%, while gross capital formation logged a renewed decrease of 0.5%. Both exports and imports dropped 5.5% and 1.0%, respectively.

On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced 0.6% in the third quarter.