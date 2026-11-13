FILE PHOTO - Leader of the Democrats 66 party (D66) Rob Jetten after Dutch parliamentary elections in the House of Representatives in October 2025. (is associated with: «Dutch coalition faces collapse over 'millionaire tax'») Robin Utrecht/ANP/dpa

Political parties in the Netherlands were struggling on Friday to avert the collapse of their minority government amid a dispute over a new tax on high earners.

In The Hague, Prime Minister Rob Jetten was negotiating with key party leaders on a fresh start for the country's foundering coalition, in a bid to overcome their rift over the so-called "millionaire tax."

The coalition of Jetten's centrist D66, the conservative Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) and the more free-market People's Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) took office just under nine months ago.

Media reported that top VVD members had been deliberating since early morning about withdrawing from the coalition. In the late morning, the party leaders then met with Jetten.

Ahead of the talks, leading figures from the D66 and the CDA appealed to the VVD to remain in the coalition.

However, a collapse of the three-party alliance appears inevitable after parliament passed the tax reform on Thursday evening, despite the VVD's opposition.

The VVD, which now wants to seek support from far-right parties, has accused its government partners of violating their coalition agreement by siding with opposition party Pro to get the tax reform through.

Fragmented parliament

Should the coalition fall apart, it will be difficult to form a new government capable of securing a majority. The Dutch parliament is fragmented and now consists of 17 parliamentary groups. Radical and far-right parties hold nearly a third of the seats.

Most parties reject new elections, fearing another prolonged period of political deadlock.

Jetten's government took office in February, but lacks a majority in both houses of parliament. Late last year, his D66 party narrowly won the elections ahead of the right-wing populist Geert Wilders. Prior to that, the first government involving the far right had collapsed after eleven months of instability.