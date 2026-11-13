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Soccer
Manchester United confirm Mauricio Pochettino will be new head coach
4 days ago
Manchester United have reached an agreement for Mauricio Pochettino to become their new head coach.
The Red Devils have agreed a deal which releases the Argentinian and his coaching staff from their duties with the United States national team after their two matches against Haiti on Saturday and next Tuesday.
Pochettino succeeds Michael Carrick, who was sacked by United on Thursday after their worst start to a campaign since 1986.
Pochettino, who led the US to the last 16 of the World Cup on home soil earlier this year, has previously managed in the Premier League with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.