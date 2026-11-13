FILE PHOTO - The United States' head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match between the United States and Belgium at Lumen Field (is associated with: «Manchester United confirm Mauricio Pochettino will be new head coach») Dirk Waem/Belga/dpa

Manchester United have reached an agreement for Mauricio Pochettino to become their new head coach.

The Red Devils have agreed a deal which releases the Argentinian and his coaching staff from their duties with the United States national team after their two matches against Haiti on Saturday and next Tuesday.

Pochettino succeeds Michael Carrick, who was sacked by United on Thursday after their worst start to a campaign since 1986.

Pochettino, who led the US to the last 16 of the World Cup on home soil earlier this year, has previously managed in the Premier League with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.