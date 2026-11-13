Israeli President Isaac Herzog (R) tasks former Israeli chief of staff and leader of the Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot with forming a government at the President's residence in Jerusalem. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Menahem Kahana/dpa

From the aftermath of elections in Israel to Pope Leo’s South American tour, from the EU summit in Ireland to the COP31 in Turkey and the World War I armistice commemorations, dpa international presents its Pictures of the Week.

Caretaker Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) attends the opening session of the new Knesset. The 120 members of parliament are due to be sworn in as opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot seeks to form a new governing coalition. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Gil Cohen-Magen/dpa

A protester dressed as US President Donald Trump holds an effigy depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest calling for the formation of a new government through the cooperation of Jewish and Arab parties in Habima Square in Tel Aviv. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Jamal Awad/dpa

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before departing aboard Marine One for Florida. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Joey Sussman/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Pedro Alliana (C), Paraguay's former vice-president, is sworn in as the country's new president following the removal of former President Santiago Pena from office. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Stringer/dpa

Pope Leo XIV celebrates Mass at the Basilica of Lujan, marking the final event of his visit to Argentina. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Silvana Safenreiter/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron stand together during the family photo at the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the Convention Centre Dublin. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Brian Lawless/PA Wire/dpa

US envoys Steve Witkoff (R) and Jared Kushner (L) stand with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they speak to media following a meeting at Baldonnel Aerodrome, on the outskirts of Dublin. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Irish Defence Forces/PA Wire/dpa

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and Finnish President Alexander Stubb take a selfie during a high-level event on clean energy transition and electrification at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Lukas Coch/AAP/dpa

Volunteer divers from independent diving schools take part in a commemorative dive off Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul to mark the anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of Turkey. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Tolga Ildun/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Flowers are placed in a crack in the rear wall, during the commemorative ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall at the Berlin Wall Memorial (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Jens Kalaene/dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees avenue, as part of the commemorations marking the 108th anniversary of the November 11, 1918, Armistice, which ended the fighting of World War I. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Hasan Mrad/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A general view of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire/dpa

The Fire Department and Police Department work with additional emergency rescue teams to dig out the rubble of a building collapse on Flatbush Avenue resulting in 8 fatalities and at least 17 injured following violations of a stop-work order on a next door construction site. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Edna Leshowitz/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Railyway coaches are seen flipped over at the scene of a train accident in Al-Ayyat district. Seven people were killed and at least 112 others injured when a passenger train derailed on Sunday, according to health authorities. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Ahmed Mosaad/dpa

Protesters clash with police officers in Barcelona city centre following the main demonstration during the general strike to demand decent wages and housing in the face of the rising cost of living. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Alberto Paredes/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

A protester wearing a mask holds a flag during riots at Place de la Nation in the evening after a protest march. The demonstration took place as part of a nationwide day of protest against rising living costs and inequality, organized by the “Yellow Vests” movement, labor unions, and high school and college students. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Marcus Golejewski/dpa

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Ilse Aigner, President of the Bavarian State Parliament and candidate for the office of German President hold a press statement following committee meetings at Christian Democratic Unnion (CDU) headquarters, the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Kay Nietfeld/dpa

A member of the Israeli forces stands in an olive grove as Palestinians collect olives in the West Bank village of Abu Falah. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Itai Ron/dpa

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton visits the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip to observe firsthand humanitarian aid efforts for Palestinians, accompanied by North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Mohamed Arafat/JNA via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The Mercedes team including drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli and team principal Toto Wolff, celebrate winning the 2026 Constructors Championship following the the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

British Formula One driver Lando Norris celebrates winning the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/dpa

Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his victory with the trophy after defeating US' Ben Shelton during their men's singles final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at Plenitude Arena. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Matthieu Mirville/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

A large banner with the words 'We Don't Want A New Stadium, We Want New Owners' is displayed by fans, as well as green and yellow balloons before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa

Belgium's Maxim De Cuyper (L) and Turkey's Melih Kabasakal battle for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Turkey and Belgium at Gursel Aksel Stadium. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Dirk Waem/Belga/dpa

Hamburger's Shafiq Nandja celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hamburger SV and Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Volksparkstadion. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Marcus Brandt/dpa

Leipzig's Ezechiel Banzuzi (L) and Augsburg's Fabian Rieder battle for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between RB Leipzig and FC Augsburg at Red Bull Arena. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Jan Woitas/dpa

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Liverpool's Trey Nyoni battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo reacts after a collusion with Aston Villa's Alysson Edward during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford. (is associated with: «The Week in Pictures: November 6-13») Martin Rickett/PA Wire/dpa