ILLUSTRATION - Visitors dressed in costumes during the Star Wars Celebration at the ExCel London. (is associated with: «Lightsabre from 'Star Wars' sells for almost $5 million at auction») Yui Mok/PA Wire/dpa

A lightsabre from the "Star Wars" film series has been sold at auction in the United States for almost $5 million, Heritage Auctions said in a press release on Thursday.

This was the highest value ever achieved worldwide for a "Star Wars" prop, the auction house said.

Darth Vader, the iconic villain played by David Prowse, wielded the lightsabre in two films. It can be seen in "The Empire Strikes Back" from 1980 and "Return of the Jedi" from 1983.

According to the auction house, the sword bears clear signs of wear, including a tear and scratches - evidence that it had been used on set.

"Star Wars," created by screenwriter, producer and director George Lucas, is one of the most successful film series in cinema history. The first film in the saga, "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope", came out in cinemas in 1977.