FILE PHOTO - Local residents unveil a "Principality of Piddington" sign in the village of Piddington, after they voted overwhelmingly to become an independent state in a symbolic "referendum". The village of around 350 residents held the vote after the Government said it wanted to set up a migrant camp close by. (is associated with: «London faces legal challenge over asylum base plans») Joe Giddens/PA Wire/dpa

The British government will face a legal challenge over plans to convert a Ministry of Defence site near Oxford into accommodation for more than 1,200 detained asylum seekers, a local official has said.

Communities Secretary Angela Rayner has approved full planning permission for the site near the village of Piddington. The decision has been welcomed by the Home Office, who want to end the use of asylum hotels.

Ministers have faced angry opposition from villagers over the plans, who even made a symbolic attempt to declare the village independent from the rest of the country.

There is now a six-week window when the decision can face a legal challenge.

Parish council chairman Tim McNally said there would be “many actions” by villagers, and that ministers should “absolutely” be braced for a legal challenge.

He told the BBC broadcaster that the village could also apply a new law that will create a legally enforceable duty of candour compelling public officials and authorities to act transparently when investigations and inquiries take place.

Asked if ministers should be braced for a legal challenge, McNally said: “Absolutely, absolutely.”

Defence minister Luke Pollard said the government would continue to engage with the community.

A Home Office spokesperson said on Thursday that planning permission allowed them to progress the use of the Ministry of Defence site. "However, a final decision to proceed is yet to be taken.

“The government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country," he noted. “This includes closing all asylum hotels and moving to alternative accommodation, including former military sites.

“These are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV, to minimize the impact on the local community.”

Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch said the plans were a “betrayal of the women of Piddington” and “emblematic of Labour and Angela Rayner’s disregard for the law and women and girls’ safety”.

She said on social media: “When I visited Piddington I met a village terrified of what was about to land on their doorstep.

The government said it was listening, instead it’s completely ignored this community’s concerns."

The 1,000+ male migrants that Labour are about to deposit in Oxfordshire are in Britain illegally. They should be deported as soon as possible, not housed in areas completely unsuitable for the task,” Badenoch posted.