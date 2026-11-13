View of a central part of the Greenlandic capital Nuuk with the Nuuk Center shopping and office complex (L). (is associated with: «Greenland time moving one hour closer to US from 2027») Steffen Trumpf/dpa

Most of Greenland will return to its former GMT-3 time zone in late 2027 following a decision taken in parliament on Thursday, the Sermitsiaq newspaper reported.

As a result, the time difference between Greenland and Copenhagen will increase by 1 hour to 4 hours on October 31, 2027, while the time difference to Washington will reduce by an hour, to 2 hours. Daylight saving time will remain in place.

Greenland has debated for years which time zone it should adhere to. Most of the Arctic island had only switched to GMT-2 in 2023. The aim was to bring it closer in line to Denmark and the rest of Europe.

Greenland officially belongs to the Kingdom of Denmark but is largely autonomous.

Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen had spoken out in parliament against returning to the old time zone, fearing negative economic consequences since Greenland's most important trading partners were in Europe.

He also said the window during which Greenland's health system could contact specialist doctors in Denmark would shrink, while the change would negatively impact flight connections to Europe.

However, many people in Greenland had wanted a return to the old time zone, according to Sermitsiaq. Citizens had collected around 4,000 signatures supporting the change.

Around 56,000 people live in Greenland.