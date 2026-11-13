Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin speaks to media ahead of the EU summit on artificial intelligence, held at the Convention Centre in Dublin. (is associated with: «European voice in Ukraine peace talks must include UK, Ireland says») Liam Mcburney/PA Wire/dpa

A European voice at the Ukraine peace talks cannot be confined to EU member states and countries like the United Kingdom should have a role, Ireland’s premier has said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin acknowledged that pressure was increasing for European nations to agree how they would be represented in negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia and the United States when they resume.

Martin was speaking ahead of an informal meeting of EU leaders in Dublin on Friday.

On Thursday, US talks envoy Jared Kushner indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was willing to accept European involvement in the process.

Kushner was speaking after he and fellow US envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a Dublin military airbase – discussions that took place shortly after US President Donald Trump’s representatives held a similar meeting with Putin in Moscow.

The exchanges followed talks involving the US envoys and delegations from Ukraine and Russia in Abu Dhabi earlier in the week – negotiations that did not make substantive progress toward ending the conflict but did see the warring sides agree to a significant prisoner release deal.

Dublin has become a focal point for deliberations around efforts to end the war this week because the city has been hosting two major political meetings across two days.

EU leaders also convened in the Irish capital on Thursday when they were joined by a range of other allies and partners, including UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, for a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC).

Martin said it was “now clear that Europe will be at the talks.”

He added: “The discussions today will focus perhaps both on the content and the type of peace that Europe wants to secure, the sustainable peace, and then also in terms of there will be discussion, obviously, in terms of who represents Europe.”

Martin was asked whether the E3 coalition of the UK, France and Germany should take the lead when it comes to representing the continent. Officials from the E3 have been involved in the margins of the process to date.

The premier said no decisions had been taken but noted the E3 format had been used in previous peace negotiations. Some within the European Union have said that a senior EU diplomat should take on the role of talks envoy.

Martin told reporters in Dublin: “In some shape or form, there will be, I think, an E3 dimension to this, and I don’t think it can just be a European Union dimension, because the Coalition of the Willing has involved far more than the European Union.

“The United Kingdom has had a significant role, Norway has had a very significant role in terms of the Ukraine, and that all has to be taken into consideration because it’s a European continent-wide issue.”

The Taoiseach was asked whether he would put himself forward as a potential envoy. “No definitive decisions have been taken,” he replied.

Dublin hosted the EPC summit and Friday’s informal EU summit as part of Ireland’s six-month EU presidency.

The major back-to-back political gatherings have seen the Irish authorities roll out the biggest security operation in the history of the state.