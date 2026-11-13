FILE PHOTO - IAEA chief Rafael Grossi speaks before the start of a special meeting on the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. (is associated with: «Iran rejects IAEA bid for talks on nuclear inspections») Albert Otti/dpa

Iran has rejected talks on resuming nuclear inspections for the time being, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.

Tehran told the organization that this was not possible given the current security situation, according to an IAEA report issued on Friday. The paper, which has not been made public, was seen by dpa.

Since the start of US and Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities last year, the Islamic Republic has agreed to hardly any IAEA inspections. UN nuclear inspectors have only been permitted a recent visit to the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

However, the IAEA and Western states are demanding verification in particular of the almost weapons-grade uranium that Iran has produced in recent years.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has proposed a gradual rapprochement between his organization and Tehran, according to his latest report. He said this could help build trust and pave the way for a broader agreement, according to the paper seen by dpa.

Grossi called for technical talks on future inspections. He also demanded that Iran provide a status report on the facilities that had not been attacked by the US and Israel.

Grossi stressed the IAEA's growing concern about a lack of information from Tehran on a planned additional uranium enrichment facility.

Highly enriched uranium can be used to make nuclear weapons. Tehran denies having such intentions.

Iran recently justified its blockade of IAEA inspections partly by pointing to a US reward of up to $20 million for information on Iran's nuclear programme, offered last week.

Nobody could demand inspections as long as the nuclear programme and its staff were exposed to "killings, sabotage and aggression," it said.