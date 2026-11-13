FILE PHOTO - French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to media as he arrives for the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the Convention Centre Dublin. (is associated with: «Report: Macron to support Wenger in potential bid for FIFA presidency») Liam Mcburney/PA Wire/dpa

French President Emmanuel Macron has offered to support Arsène Wenger in a campaign to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency, The Telegraph newspaper said.

According to the report, Macron intends to lobby other world leaders to support Wenger.

The former Arsenal coach is yet to decide whether he will run against Infantino, by Macron is said to have contacted his compatriot to persuade him to submit his candidacy.

The deadline for candidates to be submitted is next Wednesday and Wenger is reportedly among the candidates that could be backed by European ruling body UEFA.

According to dpa information, Wenger was to decide this week whether he will be a candidate in the elections in March.

So far, besides Infantino, only Japan's Kozo Tashima, a member of the FIFA Council, has submitted his application. However, he is not considered to have a realistic chance of being elected.

UEFA is among Infantino's biggest critics, but hasn't yet presented its own candidate.

Infantino has been under fire since a failed but hugely controversial World Cup private investor plan. The plan was abandoned in August after three continental confederations rejected it and UEFA threatened a boycott of FIFA competitions.

The current FIFA boss, however, has recently secured support from Africa, Asia and South America, which would give him a majority to win a fourth term in office.