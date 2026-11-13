FILE PHOTO - This photo, published on December 5, 2025, by Sepahnews - the IRGC's news channel - shows missile and drone units being launched during a military exercise by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz. (is associated with: «Iran reports gas tanker explosion in Strait of Hormuz») Sepahnews/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Iran's Revolutionary Guards reported explosions on ships in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, the fourth day in a row.

A gas tanker had struck a sea mine in the morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement. The influential military organization said the liquefied gas tanker had been on an "unauthorized" route and had ignored warnings.

According to the Iranian military, at least 12 oil tankers and one gas tanker have been hit by explosions since Sunday.

In late February, Israel and the United States launched their war against Iran. In response, Iran's forces effectively blocked shipping through the Strait of Hormuz for months on end, using threats and attacks.

For several months now, the US military has been trying to restore trade in oil and liquefied gas by providing escorts for civilian ships. According to Iranian sources, the gas tanker was also being accompanied by US fighter jets.

The Israeli-US bombings have destroyed much of the Iranian navy. In recent months, the US military has also repeatedly targeted radar installations and missile launch ramps on the Iranian coast.

Nevertheless, Iran's forces appear able to carry out cruise missile attacks from dry land, as well as laying sea mines. Iranian sources say the mines are either laid by fast boats or fired into the strait by rockets.