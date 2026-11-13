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Romanian GDP unexpectedly recovers in Q3
Romania's economy returned to growth in the third quarter after two consecutive contractions, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.
On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 0.1% annually in the September quarter, reversing a 0.2% decline in the preceding three-month period. Meanwhile, economists had expected a further fall of 1.1%.
Similarly, the seasonally adjusted GDP recovered 0.3% annually, following a 1.9% decrease in the second quarter.
Compared to the previous quarter, GDP advanced 2.1% versus a flat change in the June quarter.
The detailed results for the third quarter will be published on December 7.
Separate official data showed that industrial production declined 6.2% annually and by 2.6% monthly in September.