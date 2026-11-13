Romania's economy returned to growth in the third quarter after two consecutive contractions, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

On an unadjusted basis, GDP rose 0.1% annually in the September quarter, reversing a 0.2% decline in the preceding three-month period. Meanwhile, economists had expected a further fall of 1.1%.

Similarly, the seasonally adjusted GDP recovered 0.3% annually, following a 1.9% decrease in the second quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP advanced 2.1% versus a flat change in the June quarter.

The detailed results for the third quarter will be published on December 7.

Separate official data showed that industrial production declined 6.2% annually and by 2.6% monthly in September.