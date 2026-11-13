England fans hold up a tifo featuring England's Harry Kane, marking his Ballon d'Or triumph and his achievement in becoming England's all-time record appearance holder with 126 appearances, ahead of the UEFA Nations League match between England vs Croatia at Wembley Stadium. (is associated with: «Record-breaking Harry Kane sees Luka Modrić’s career as an inspiration») John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

Harry Kane vowed to “push the limits” like inspirational 41-year-old Luka Modrić following his record-breaking England appearance against Croatia.

The 33-year-old enjoyed a night to remember at a sold-out Wembley on Thursday, when a giant tifo hailed ‘England’s finest’ as the captain led the team for his landmark 126th cap.

Kane was given a rapturous reception and displayed the Ballon d’Or to the crowd before a series of presentations centred on him setting a new England’s men’s appearance record.

The Prince of Wales, William, and previous record holder Peter Shilton led the celebrations on a night that ended with the skipper’s spot-kick sealing a 2-1 Nations League win against Croatia under the arch.

“It was incredible, just everything was amazing,” said Kane, who admitted he was “trying to play it cool” when he walked out to see a giant banner recognizing his 126th cap.

“A big thank you to everyone who organized it here at the FA, with the tifo and presentations. Thank you to Luka (Modrić) and the Croatian organization for their gift as well.

“Obviously I knew there was going to be something before the game and it was just a special moment.

“It’s been a crazy few weeks with a lot happening and of course it’s an important moment in our history as a national team, so you have to enjoy these moments.

“But then once the game started, it was just full focus on that.

“I’ve said before, these occasions feel much better when you win and obviously now I can take a breath and enjoy the whole night itself.”

Kane was on the Wembley pitch long after the final whistle with friends and family, who will have undoubtedly further significant moments to celebrate in the years to come.

The striker is now just eight international goals shy of joining the 100 club and plans to play for England until the wheels come off, with fellow Ballon d’Or winner Modrić's longevity providing motivation.

The 41-year-old extended his Croatian appearance record to 207 after coming off the bench at Wembley, where England fans gave him a warm reception.

“He’s an inspiration for a lot of us,” Kane said. “What an incredible player, but what a great person as well and someone who’s looked after himself.

“A great professional and to be playing 40, 41 now, still at this level, is credit to all of his hard work and his mentality.

“So, yeah, that inspires me to push the limits. Like with him, I think you just keep going to see how far your body takes you, your mentality takes you.

“Everyone’s journey is different for sure but I’ve said before that as long as I feel like I can help the national team, as long as I feel like I’m performing at the highest level, then I’ll be here for as long as I can.

“Whether that’s until I’m 40 or not, we’ll have to wait and see. But right now, yeah, I’ve enjoyed every moment.”

Kane’s immediate attention is on England’s final fixture of the year against World Cup winners Spain in Madrid, where they head having rubberstamped progress to the Nations League quarter-finals.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lost 3-2 to Wembley in the Group A3 opener but four straight wins since then gives them hope of finishing top of the pool on Sunday.

“There were things that we can improve on, but it was just about getting the win ultimately,” Kane added. “It sets up a fantastic game on Sunday now.”