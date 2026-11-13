The Microsoft Outlook and Teams app is visible on a computer screen. The major outage at Microsoft continues. Many companies and consumers worldwide are cut off from the software giant’s core cloud services. (is associated with: «Microsoft sees first 'positive results' as it battles major outage») Robert Michael/dpa

Microsoft says it is making gradual progress in resolving the widespread outage of its services.

"We're seeing positive results for service stability and increased capacity as a result of our latest traffic optimization actions," the company wrote on X, adding that the measures would be rolled out across affected regions.

The hours-long major outage has cut off countless companies and consumers around the world from central cloud services.

Microsoft 365 products including Outlook, Copilot and Teams were among those affected by the outage, which began at around 1600 GMT on Thursday.

On the Teams office communication platform, scheduling meetings and calendar connections were not working properly.

Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, was affected too, while interfaces to third parties such as OpenAI and Anthropic were temporarily disrupted.

Microsoft has been documenting its step-by-step efforts to overcome the outage in posts on X and on its service status page.