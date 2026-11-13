FILE PHOTO - A ballpoint pen lies on an application to open insolvency proceedings. Soaring energy and food prices are pushing more German consumers into insolvency, with 107,816 personal bankruptcies registered in 2025, according to data published on Friday by information service provider CRIF. (is associated with: «Insolvencies in Germany rise in August») Jonas Walzberg/dpa

The number of company insolvencies in Germany rose again in August, according to official data released on Friday.

Courts registered 2,067 applications for bankruptcy proceedings, the Federal Statistical Office said. That was 4.4% more than in August 2025. In July, the increase had been significantly higher at 8.0%.

From January to August, 17,252 company insolvencies were registered, 6.6% more than in the same period a year earlier.

However, less money is currently at stake: creditors' claims fell from €37.2 billion ($41.1 billion) a year earlier to €25.9 billion.

The highest proportion of cases was in the transport and warehousing sector, with 97.6 cases per 10,000 companies, followed by hospitality and construction.

Applications are only counted in the data after a first decision by an insolvency court. The actual applications for insolvency tend to have been filed around three months previously.

At the same time, the number of business start-ups has risen in Germany.

Including smaller businesses, 525,100 businesses were newly founded in Germany in the first three quarters of the year. That was 7.7% more than a year earlier.