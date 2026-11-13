Search for DJ Mixes on Apple Music, and you'll find more than 120 sets from the past four years recorded in 3D audio. Fabian Sommer/dpa

For years, recordings of DJ sets put online have struggled to evoke the atmosphere of a club night.

That's where Apple Music is trying to bring recorded club sets to life with 3D sound. The tech giant's audio streaming app has a rather hidden section called DJ Mixes in Spatial Audio.

For the recordings, microphones are distributed throughout the club and the DJ set is recorded in Dolby Atmos. The material is then mixed and disruptive club noise is filtered out. The result is a finished mix with music, announcements and club atmosphere in 3D.

Sets by scene stars such as Fred Again, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Calvin Harris, Mattn and A-Trak are available from small clubs, from huge raves with thousands of visitors such as the Warehouse Project in Manchester and the Ushuaia club on Ibiza.

The mixes are somewhat hidden in the app. Using search and the genre "DJ Mixes", you first reach the Clubsounds overview and then see the "DJ Mixes in Spatial Audio" section, with more than 120 sets from the past four years.

You'll also find longer studio sets in spatial sound in the "One Mix" series, with DJ mixes by big names such as Goldie and Jeff Mills. Here, the sounds are mixed during recording so that spatial effects are created.

You don't need an extensive sound system at home for Atmos sound. The 3D effect also works with Apple's AirPods. The iPhone, iPad or Apple TV becomes the centre point. Moving your head to the side or upwards, for example, plays the sound that would come from that direction. Anyone who moves around the room while listening effectively never hears the same song twice.