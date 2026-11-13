FILE PHOTO - Smoke rises over the skyline after a missile attack in June. (is associated with: «Ukraine and Russia report deaths after drone strikes») Svet Jacqueline/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ukraine and Russia said on Friday they had sustained severe overnight drone attacks with multiple casualties.

In the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa on the Black Sea, authorities said two people had been killed and five others injured. The capital Kiev reported an attack on a hospital, in which one person was said to have been injured.

In the Russian city of Volgograd, four people were killed and two others injured, the city administration said. Ukrainian media reported that an oil refinery had been hit there. This has not yet been officially confirmed.

The dead were four employees of an industrial facility, local authorities said. The Astrakhan region on the Caspian Sea reported 30 Ukrainian drone attacks.

Russia has been waging a full-scale war against Ukraine since Moscow's forces invaded in February 2022. Ukraine, which the West has supported with massive military and financial aid, is fighting back with counterattacks on targets in Russia's hinterland.

At an informal EU summit in Dublin today, Europeans are discussing further support for Ukraine.

The warring parties held US-mediated talks this week for the first time in more than eight months. A ceasefire is not in sight, however.

At the talks in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and Wednesday, the two sides agreed on another large exchange of prisoners of war.