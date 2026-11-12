Swedish inflation slows to 0.9%

Sweden's consumer price inflation eased, as estimated initially in October, from a 19-month high in the previous month, the latest data from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, rose 0.9% year-over-year in October, slower than the 1.1% increase in September. That was in line with the flash data published on November 5.

The slowdown in inflation was largely due to a 7% fall in prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, while the overall inflation was driven by a 25.2% surge in fuel costs. Data showed that electricity prices were 14.3% higher.

Compared to last year, prices in dental services and public transport declined due to reforms in both areas, the agency said.

Inflation, based on the consumer price index with a fixed interest rate, moderated to 1.1% from 1.5%, as estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after rising 0.9% in September, confirming the flash figures.