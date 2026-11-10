FILE PHOTO - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek. (is associated with: «Erdoğan welcomes oil field discovery as climate negotiators meet») -/Kremlin/dpa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the discovery of two more oil fields in the country’s south-east late Monday, the same day that the COP31 climate summit opened in Antalya.

Erdoğan wrote on X that output in oil-producing Gabar region would rise 30% with the new wells, pushing daily production past 100,000 barrels in the second half of 2027. At 120,000 barrels a day, he said, output would add $4.4 billion a year to the economy.

“Good news continues to come from the mountains of Gabar,” Erdoğan wrote.

The announcement comes as delegates gathered for the COP31 climate talks as part of global efforts to reduce global warming.

Critics say Turkey’s climate record is weak, citing continued fossil fuel investment and criticism of its climate commitments.

Turkey is almost completely dependent on energy imports. The country consumes roughly 1 million barrels of oil a day, about 90% of which is imported.

Ankara aims to reduce daily oil needs by around 30% by 2040, with an ambitious $500 billion investment in electrification, among other measures, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told reporters last week in Istanbul.