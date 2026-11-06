FILE PHOTO - A masked protester on a bicycle takes part in protests against the high cost of living and in support of increased funding for education on October 31. (is associated with: «France braces for another round of protests as Yellow Vests mobilize») Marcus Golejewski/dpa

France's Yellow Vest movement is staging further nationwide protests on Friday, extending weeks of social unrest that have drawn hundreds of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets.

The movement called for blockades and other protest actions on Friday, followed by major demonstrations across the country on Saturday for the fourth consecutive weekend.

The protests initially began with student demonstrations demanding better education but have since grown into a broader movement, with hundreds of thousands joining rallies in recent weeks.

Separately, trade unions organized nationwide demonstrations on Thursday, with protesters demanding higher wages and an increase in the minimum wage.

Government offers concessions

In an effort to ease tensions, the French government has signalled plans to raise the minimum wage and pledged additional staff and funding for schools.

It also announced plans to release diesel fuel from national reserves in a bid to reduce prices at the pump for drivers over a three-month period.

The Yellow Vest movement has no clearly structured central organization, making it difficult for the government to negotiate directly with its representatives. The movement first rose to prominence in 2018 with protests against rising fuel taxes that quickly broadened into nationwide demonstrations over economic inequality.