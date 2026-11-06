FILE PHOTO - A financial data screen in the dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, shows the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index having gained 41.37 points. (is associated with: «South Korean stocks hit by tech sell-off, oil price fears») -/YNA/dpa

South Korean stocks came under pressure amid a global sell-off in technology shares, with the benchmark KOSPI index falling nearly 9% in early trading on Friday, slipping below the 5,000-point mark for the first time since February.

The KOSPI subsequently managed to reduce its losses slightly, but was still down 6% at 5,060 points. This means the index is still up by about 20% so far this year. However, it has fallen by almost half since its record high of nearly 9,400 points in June.

Shares in memory chipmakers SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics also slumped, losing 11% and 8% respectively.

The sharp losses prompted the Seoul stock exchange to suspend trading for 20 minutes. The so-called circuit breaker is designed to prevent panic selling from further destabilizing the market.

The government meanwhile convened an emergency meeting with financial regulators and the central bank. Finance Minister Lee Hyoung Il subsequently said the country's economic fundamentals remained sound. He added that the authorities stood ready to take further measures if market volatility intensified.

Investors appeared to be reacting to losses on Wall Street, where concerns about the future of artificial intelligence investment weighed on share prices. The Democrats' victory in the US midterm elections fuelled fears that the expansion of data centres could slow.

Plans to build new facilities have faced growing opposition in the United States over their substantial funding requirements and potential environmental impact.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency also cited the risk of higher oil prices as a factor behind the sell-off, after Iran said several more tankers had been damaged in the Strait of Hormuz.

As an energy-poor industrialized nation, South Korea relies heavily on oil imports from the Middle East. Its stock market is also particularly vulnerable to swings in the AI sector because of the semiconductor industry's large weighting in the benchmark index.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell around 6.5% in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down about 1.3% shortly after the market opened, while China's CSI 300 index, which tracks the 300 largest mainland-listed companies, lost around 1.7%.