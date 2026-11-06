FILE PHOTO - Gavin Newsom, Governor of California speaks during the 62nd Munich Security Conference (MSC). (is associated with: «Newsom commutes California death row sentences to life in prison») Marijan Murat/dpa

California Governor Gavin Newsom will commute every death sentence in his state to a sentence of life in prison without parole, he said on Thursday.

"I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us," he said in a statement.

Newsom said the decision was "among the most difficult of my career," as it may surface "excruciating memories" for victims' families.

"I hold this painful truth along with the belief that this is a righteous action. Today I am acting on my long and deeply held conviction that individually and collectively we are stronger as a society when we reject state-sanctioned killing."

The move would affect 548 people, making for "the largest death row in the Western Hemisphere," Newsom said.

His order requires the state Supreme Court to approve resentencing for people who have more than one conviction.

No executions have been carried out in California since 2006. Shortly after taking office in 2019, Newsom ordered a moratorium on the death penalty.

Newsom will end his eight-year term as governor in January and has long been considered a possible Democratic candidate for president in 2028.