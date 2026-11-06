FILE PHOTO - US President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after meeting with Lifeguard Ryder Williams in the Oval Office of the White House. (is associated with: «Oval Office to become national monument, Trump says») Samuel Corum/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

US President Donald Trump designated the White House's Oval Office as a national landmark on Thursday.

The move would protect the Office and Cabinet Room from future changes, Trump said as he signed the executive order at the White House.

"It'll make it impossible for anybody to ever destroy this incredible space," he said.

"It's a symbol of our country and the greatness of our country," Trump said.

"It will not be allowed to be touched by anybody, destroyed, ripped down by stupid people in order to build something in a slightly different shape."

The declaration must still be ratified by Congress.

The Oval Office is one of the most recognizable spaces in the country, serving as the principal working office of US presidents for almost a century, the White House said.

Since taking office, Trump has extensively gilded the space, adding numerous golden ornaments, and lined the walls with framed portraits.