FILE PHOTO - President of Paraguay Santiago Pena in 2023. (is associated with: «Paraguay's president faces impeachment after resignation fails») Rickardo Stuckert/Palacio Planalto/dpa

Paraguay's President Santiago Peña will remain in office after his resignation in Congress failed due to lack of quorum.

Peña resigned after the collapse of a major digital bank plunged the South American country into financial and political turmoil.

He had announced his resignation in a televised address on Thursday, saying he was stepping down in the interest of national stability. However, a vote in Congress on his resignation failed to reach quorum after some representatives walked out.

Had the resignation been accepted, Peña would have avoided impeachment proceedings. However, the Senate opened the proceedings against Peña and summoned him to appear on Friday.

"As the impeachment proceedings continue, I will appear and exercise my right to a defence," Peña wrote on social media platform X.

"I will do so with arguments and evidence, with respect for the Constitution and the institutions of the Republic. Even if they have already made up their minds, I will exercise that right."

Peña said he was willing to provide any information requested of him and urged authorities to press ahead with efforts to recover people's savings, regardless of the outcome of the proceedings.

Ueno Bank shutdown puts millions of customers in limbo

At the centre of the crisis is Ueno Bank, one of Paraguay's largest lenders. It has 2.8 million customers, equivalent to around 60% of the adult population.

Earlier this week, Paraguay's central bank began proceedings to wind down Ueno Bank after its capital reserves fell below required levels, preventing customers from accessing their accounts.

The bank's frozen accounts were also used to process pension payments. The crisis has sparked street protests in the capital, Asunción.

Peña has faced criticism over his previous business ties to Ueno's holding company, in which he held a stake until March 2025.

As the bank's financial troubles deepened in recent days, he faced renewed allegations of conflicts of interest, which he denied.

The controversy centres in part on whether Peña could face legal consequences over possible involvement in the banking scandal. According to Paraguay's constitution, former democratically elected presidents become senators for life unless convicted in impeachment proceedings.

As a senator, Peña would enjoy parliamentary immunity, with criminal prosecution requiring the approval of a two-thirds majority in the Senate.