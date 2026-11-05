FILE PHOTO - AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim attends a press conference at the Vitality Stadium, ahead of Thursday’s UEFA Europa League soccer match against Bournemouth. (is associated with: «Milan’s European struggles go on with Ferencvaros defeat, Lugano shine») Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/dpa

AC Milan’s stuttering Europa League campaign suffered another setback as they were beaten 2-0 by Ferencvaros at San Siro to suffer a third defeat in four games on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim’s side were looking to build on their victory over Serie A rivals Inter Milan but produced another lacklustre European display.

Lenny Joseph scored twice as the Hungarians extended their 100 per cent start to the league phase, despite a late red card for substitute Bamidele Yusuf, to leave the Rossoneri with just three points and down in 28th place.

Benfica sit top on goal difference after goals from Rafa, Gianluca Prestianni and Heorhiy Sudakov secured a 3-1 win over Lech Poznan in Lisbon.

Bournemouth also have a 100% record after coming from behind to win 3-1 at 10-man Sparta Prague.

Union Saint-Gilloise won 2-1 at Celtic Vigo with a brace from Besfort Zeneli to leave them two points off the leaders, while Juventus are fourth after a 2-1 away win at AZ Alkmaar.

Sunderland, who are bottom of the Premier League, suffered a first European defeat after they were beaten 2-0 at the Stadium of Light by Dinamo Zagreb.

Daichi Kamada’s stoppage-time goal salvaged a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace against Hoffenheim at Selhurst Park, where Eagles midfielder Adam Wharton was sent off in the second half.

Celtic fought back to beat Besiktas 3-2 with a late double from Camilo Duran in a dramatic finish at Parkhead.

In the Conference League, Swiss side Lugano are top with maximum points after a 3-0 win over Kauno Zalgiris at the AIL Arena.

Panathinaikos beat CSKA Sofia 2-1 to also make it three straight wins, Twente beat 10-man Pafos 3-1 and Monaco saw off Nordsjaelland 2-0 to extend their own 100% start.

Premier League high-flyers Brighton closed out a 1-0 win over Getafe in Madrid with a second-half goal from Malick Yalcouye, which puts them fifth.

Ajax ran out 6-1 winners away to 10-man Midtjylland, while a depleted Hearts side lost 3-1 away to Thun in Switzerland.

Leverkusen coach Carles Martinez gestures on the sideline during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Olympique Marseille at the BayArena. (is associated with: «Milan’s European struggles go on with Ferencvaros defeat, Lugano shine») Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Celtic's Callum Osmand (2nd R) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between Celtic and Besiktas at Celtic Park. (is associated with: «Milan’s European struggles go on with Ferencvaros defeat, Lugano shine») Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/dpa

Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski celebrates his side's second goal during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadium of Light. (is associated with: «Milan’s European struggles go on with Ferencvaros defeat, Lugano shine») Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Wire/dpa