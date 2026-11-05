Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski celebrates his side's second goal during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between Sunderland and Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadium of Light. (is associated with: «Sunderland suffer first Europa League defeat as poor form continues») Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Wire/dpa

Sunderland’s unbeaten run in the Europa League came to an end as they were beaten 2-0 by Dinamo Zagreb at the Stadium of Light on Thursday.

Dinamo went ahead through Luka Stojkovic’s fierce strike and the midfielder turned provider for Dion Drena Beljo to double their advantage before the break.

Sunderland had opportunities to get back into it as Wilson Isidor’s header was chalked off for offside two minutes after the restart and Kevin Danso hit the crossbar before Brian Brobbey went close.

However, Regis Le Bris’ side ultimately fell to their first defeat in four Europa League matches to continue a worrying run of form, with the club bottom of the Premier League.

The Wearsiders made six changes from the 3-1 league defeat to Coventry on Saturday but were left facing up to another loss.