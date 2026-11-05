Yalcouye scores only goal as Brighton edge out Getafe

Malick Yalcouye fired Premier League high-flyers Brighton to a 1-0 win in their Conference League clash with Getafe in Madrid on Thursday.

The Ivory Coast international scored his fourth goal of the season to break the deadlock in a hard-fought encounter.

It was Brighton’s first competitive fixture in Spain and the La Liga outfit had mischievously dubbed their Estadio Coliseum ground ‘Getamford Bridge’ for the occasion.

Yalcouye scored at the real Stamford Bridge earlier this season but while that match ended in a 4-3 defeat to rivals Chelsea, this time he was able to savour Brighton’s second victory in Europe this term.

The Seagulls are now the only team not to concede a goal in the Conference League so far and their seven points from three matches leaves them fifth in the table. Getafe are in the elimination zone with three to play.