FILE PHOTO - A passenger plane takes off from Frankfurt Airport. (is associated with: «Wave of bomb threats disrupts flights across Europe») Boris Roessler/dpa

More than a dozen passenger flights across Europe were disrupted by bomb threats on Thursday, the second wave of such incidents this week, prompting diversions, fighter jet escorts and investigations by security authorities in several countries.

Several aircraft were diverted and searched by explosives experts, but no evidence of actual explosive devices has been found so far.

It remained unclear whether the incidents were linked or who was behind the threats, some of which were sent by email.

Fighter jets escort passenger aircraft

A scheduled flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France, where it landed at the Évreux military airport, the French prime minister's office said.

The 151 passengers and six crew members were brought to safety, while explosives experts were deployed and aviation police launched an investigation.

As the pilot did not initially cooperate with authorities as expected, the prime minister ordered fighter jets to intercept the aircraft and escort it to Évreux, where it landed safely, the government said.

It was unclear why the pilot had initially refused to make the unscheduled landing.

In Italy, a Finnair flight from Helsinki landed at Rome's Fiumicino airport under escort by Italian Air Force fighter jets following an anonymous bomb threat. Police explosives experts carried out security checks.

Meanwhile, a flight that departed from Milan Malpensa airport was diverted to Vienna after a bomb threat was received during the journey, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

An Austrian police spokesman confirmed that an email containing the threat had been received in Poland. No danger was detected in Vienna, and the aircraft was able to continue its journey to Warsaw.

The spokesman described the threat as "abstract."

Authorities in Vienna also received an email threatening four flights to and from the Austrian capital, although the threats were unrelated to the aircraft diverted from Milan.

Anti-terror units and intelligence services investigate

Copenhagen Airport received threats against two flights, but searches found nothing suspicious, police told the Danish news agency Ritzau.

"In our assessment, there is or was no danger to passengers or other people who are at the airport," police said.

In the Czech Republic, police received warnings about improvised explosive devices aboard four aircraft landing at Prague's Václav Havel Airport.

Specialists searched the planes after landing and subsequently gave the all-clear.

Interior Minister Lubomír Metnar said Czech authorities were in contact with international partners, while the country's specialized unit for combating terrorism, extremism and cybercrime took over the investigation.

Three Ryanair aircraft en route to Bulgaria also received bomb threats, the Bulgarian news agency BTA reported, citing the Transport Ministry in Sofia.

One flight from London was diverted to Plovdiv Airport, while two others, from Copenhagen and Madrid, landed in Sofia as scheduled.

In Romania, two aircraft received bomb threats: a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Bucharest and an Air Serbia flight from Belgrade to Bucharest.

Both landed safely in the Romanian capital, and neither threat proved credible, according to media reports citing authorities.

British minister condemns 'malicious hoax threats'

Similar incidents had already disrupted European air traffic on Tuesday, when Warsaw Modlin Airport was temporarily closed.

European air traffic management organization Eurocontrol told dpa that it was monitoring the situation and working closely with airlines, airports, air navigation service providers and other organizations across Europe to minimize potential disruption.

Threats against London's Heathrow Airport and Birmingham Airport were not considered credible.

British Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander described the incidents as "malicious hoax threats."

The Guardian newspaper cited British investigative sources as saying there was no immediate evidence linking the threats earlier in the week to a state actor.

An expert told the newspaper that false threats against passenger flights occurred daily, but the fact that aircraft had been diverted suggested the warnings were considered credible and specific.