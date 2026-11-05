FILE PHOTO - Former Israeli chief of staff and leader of the Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, waves the Israeli flag on stage at the party's headquarters in Tel Aviv, following the first exit poll results of Israel's legislative election. (is associated with: «Israel's Herzog to name candidate to form government on Sunday») Gil Cohen-Magen/dpa

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said late Thursday that he would task a lawmaker with forming the country's next government on Sunday, after a majority of parliamentarians backed former military chief Gadi Eisenkot for the role.

Herzog made the announcement after concluding consultations with all parties elected to the Knesset in last month's parliamentary election, which produced no clear winner.

A total of 67 of the 120 members of the Knesset endorsed Eisenkot, leader of the centrist Yashar party, while 46 backed incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Herzog said.

However, the president cautioned that the outcome was not settled, citing divisions between and within the political blocs.

"The results of the consultations may appear clear, but the authority vested in me by law is to determine who has the ability to form a government, and that is not entirely clear, given the mutual vetoes between the blocs and within the blocs themselves," Herzog said.

He said he would hold further talks with party leaders before making his decision.

"I intend to task a member of Knesset with forming the government this coming Sunday," Herzog said.

Eisenkot, 66, is widely expected to receive the mandate, but securing a parliamentary majority could prove difficult.

Difficult path to a coalition

The Arab-dominated Joint List threw its support behind Eisenkot on Thursday, helping him secure the backing of a majority of lawmakers.

However, that does not guarantee he will succeed in forming a government.

He would likely need the backing of both the Joint List and the separate Ra'am party, which together won 19 seats in the October 27 election, nearly doubling their previous representation.

Two of Eisenkot's political allies have previously ruled out cooperation with Arab parties, complicating efforts to assemble a coalition.

If tasked with forming a government, Eisenkot would have 28 days to secure a majority, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.

If he fails, another lawmaker could be given 28 days to try. Should that attempt also fail, at least 61 lawmakers would have 21 days to agree on another candidate, who would then receive 14 days to form a government.

If no government emerges, parliament would automatically be dissolved and fresh elections would have to be held within 90 days.

Netanyahu faces uncertain future

The October 27 election left neither Netanyahu's right-wing camp nor Eisenkot's centrist alliance with an outright majority.

Netanyahu's Likud party emerged as the largest party with 27 seats, followed by Eisenkot's Yashar with 21.

The Joint List said its decision to back Eisenkot had been difficult.

"Although we are determined to oust Netanyahu, the opposition camp led by Eisenkot has so far failed to show the necessary willingness to engage with Netanyahu's policies and to combat the incitement against Arab citizens," the alliance said, according to the ynet news site.

Netanyahu's Likud has accused Arab parties of electoral fraud, allegations rejected by police and election authorities.

In a video message released on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu warned against a government "that is dependent on extremist Islam and Islamist parties."

The 77-year-old, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is seeking a seventh term.

Former military chief faces political test

Eisenkot served as chief of staff of the Israeli armed forces from 2015 to 2019 and is considered conservative on security matters.

Despite his opposition to Netanyahu, analysts say a government led by Eisenkot would not necessarily bring a fundamental shift in Israel's foreign and security policies.

The former general has also been personally affected by the war in Gaza, where his son and two nephews were killed while serving in the military.

Eisenkot, who has limited foreign policy experience, is known for his reserved public manner, in contrast to Netanyahu's more combative political style.