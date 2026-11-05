Marseille's Amine Gouiri (5th L) celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Olympique Marseille at the BayArena. (is associated with: «Marseille snatch first points with win at Leverkusen in Europa League») Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Marseille picked up their first points of this season's Europa League after Amine Gouiri's superb finish in a 1-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen, who had won their opening three matches.

Ibrahim Maza went close for the hosts and Marseille forward Gouiri had earlier tested Mark Flekken in a game of few chances on Thursday.

Aleix Garcia then gave the ball away and Algerian Gouiri charged forward before unleashing an unstoppable shot on 77 minutes.

Leverkusen sit seventh in the table, in a direct last-16 qualifying spot, at the halfway stage of the league phase.

The French side stay in the elimination places despite their first win, having previously lost three in a row.

Leverkusen visit local rivals Cologne in a Bundesliga derby on Sunday.