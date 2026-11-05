City council member and Los Angeles mayoral election winner Nithya Raman casts her ballot in the 2026 midterm election in Silver Lake. Raman defeated long-time LA politician and incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. (is associated with: «India-born newcomer defeats incumbent Karen Bass in LA mayor's race») Jackson Tammariello/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Left-wing Democrat Nithya Raman has won the Los Angeles mayoral election against veteran LA politician and incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, according to projections on Thursday by US broadcasters CNN and NBC.

Raman, a 45-year-old city councillor, narrowly defeated Bass, 73, in a neck-and-neck race, the broadcasters reported, citing voter surveys and vote counts. The India-born Raman will take office in January as the head of the second-largest US city, with some 3.86 million, behind New York, with its 8.55 million.

Raman moved to the US with her family at the age of 6. She studied urban planning and was involved in combating homelessness and housing shortages. A political newcomer, the mother of two won a seat on the Los Angeles City Council in 2020. In her mayoral campaign, she received support from left-wing politicians such as Bernie Sanders and the Democratic Socialists of America, the largest socialist organization in the US.

Veteran politician must step down

African American Democrat Bass became the first woman elected mayor of Los Angeles in 2022 and had sought a second term. She had previously served for many years as a lawmaker in the California State Assembly and in the House of Representatives in Washington.

The veteran politician accused her opponent Raman of lacking enough experience for the job of mayor in a city of millions. Bass, in turn, had faced criticism for her handling of the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles in January 2025 and the slow rebuilding of the affected areas. High living costs, housing shortages and the homelessness crisis have frustrated Angelinos and caused tensions in the city.