French police block protesters during a demonstration in Rennes held as part of a nationwide day of action against the high cost of living and deteriorating conditions in schools. (is associated with: «French protests demanding higher wages turn violent, hundreds arrested») Ronan Houssin/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Huge protests across France demanding pay rises and an increase in the minimum wage were marred by violence on Thursday, with 448 people arrested and 53 police officers injured, authorities said.

Police came under attack from groups of several hundred radical protesters and left-wing extremists in major cities including Rennes, Marseille, Nantes, Lyon, Bordeaux and Strasbourg, the Interior Ministry said in the evening.

Officers were pelted with stones, fireworks and improvised explosive devices as groups attempted to break away from the main demonstrations and push into city centres. Violence was also reported in Paris.

Authorities recorded 86 incidents of arson nationwide, according to preliminary figures.

In Strasbourg, an effigy depicting a riot police officer, apparently created by art students, was set on fire. The local prefect referred the incident to judicial authorities.

Schools targeted in attacks

The Interior Ministry also reported serious damage and violence at schools across the country, with staff injured in several cities after being targeted with fireworks.

In the Paris suburb of La Courneuve, a young man stabbed a pupil who was taking part in a blockade of a school.

In Toulouse, rioters entered a school, set a fire, vandalized classrooms and destroyed computers.

Two secondary schools were badly damaged in Caen, while a school in Lille was evacuated after its entrance was set on fire.

Hundreds of thousands join wage protests

The Interior Ministry estimated that 575,000 people took part across France, including 65,000 in Paris. The CGT trade union federation put nationwide turnout at 1.6 million.

Leaders of France's major trade union federations have called for substantial increases in the minimum wage.

Marylise Léon, leader of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), called for a €100 ($112) increase in the net monthly minimum wage, telling broadcaster BFMTV that people must be able to earn a decent living from their work.

Sophie Binet, general secretary of the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), welcomed the government's announcement that it intended to raise the minimum wage beyond the increase already scheduled for January.

However, she said an additional rise of 0.5% or 0.6% would not be enough.

"France is the European country where the minimum wage has risen the least over the past 10 years. We have now become a low-wage country," Binet told broadcaster LCI, adding that other wages also needed to increase.

Frédéric Souillot, head of the Workers' Force (FO) union, has called for the gross monthly minimum wage to rise to €2,000.

France's minimum wage currently stands at €12.31 gross per hour, equivalent to around €1,867 per month for a 35-hour working week.

For comparison, the hourly minimum wage in Germany will rise to €14.60 in January.

Budget deadlock complicates demands

France has been gripped by weeks of demonstrations, with further unrest possible on Friday as the Yellow Vest movement calls for nationwide blockades and other protest actions. The grassroots movement, which focuses on economic inequality, is also planning mass demonstrations across the country on Saturday for the fourth consecutive weekend.

The protesters' demands, including calls from young people for more funding for education, come as France's heavily indebted government struggles to secure parliamentary approval for next year's budget.

Late on Wednesday, an initial draft of country's next budget failed to pass the National Assembly. The draft had been so heavily amended in the plenary session that it did not receive a single vote in favour, with all 458 lawmakers in the lower chamber rejecting the proposal in a late-night session.

It is now up to the upper chamber, the Senate, to consider the original version of the draft budget.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu's minority government is trying to push through an austerity budget for next year.