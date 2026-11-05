Milan fail to build on derby win as Ferencvaros triumph at San Siro

AC Milan’s stuttering Europa League campaign continued after a 2-0 defeat by Ferencvaros at San Siro on Thursday.

Ruben Amorim’s side had been looking to push on following their victory over Serie A rivals Inter Milan, but produced another lacklustre European display.

Lenny Joseph scored twice as the Hungarians extended their 100% start to the league phase, despite a late red card for substitute Bamidele Yusuf, to leave the Rossoneri with just three points from four games.

Ferencvaros created an early opening when Kristoffer Zachariassen tested stand-in Milan goalkeeper Lorenzo Torriani at the near post.

Milan finally showed some signs of life when Gonçalo Ramos knocked a ball down in the Ferencvaros penalty area, but Alphadjo Cisse blazed his shot over.

Torriani – getting his chance with captain Mike Maignan suspended after a red card in the 3-0 loss at Bournemouth and number two Pietro Terracciano out injured – then showed good reactions to twice deny Joseph ahead of half-time.

Haiti forward Joseph, though, made the breakthrough in the 52nd minute.

Torriani’s attempted clearance from a bouncing backpass in the penalty area was charged down by Zachariassen and Joseph swept the loose ball back into an empty net.

Milan almost made an instant response when Omari Hutchinson got into the left side of the Ferencvaros box, but pulled his low shot across the face of goal and just wide.

Ferencvaros scored again in the 66th minute following a swift counter-attack.

Zachariassen broke down the left to race clear and on into the penalty area before squaring the ball to Joseph, who slotted home from 12 yards.

Ferencvaros finished with 10 men after substitute Yusuf was shown a straight red card in the 77th minute following a VAR review for an elbow into the face of Mario Gila.

Hutchinson’s angled shot was kicked away by Ferencvaros keeper Denes Dibusz as Milan slipped outside the top 24 in the table.