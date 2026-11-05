Bournemouth stage second-half fightback to beat 10-man Sparta Prague

Bournemouth extended their winning run to seven matches as Evanilson’s wonderful late goal helped earn a 3-1 win away to 10-man Sparta Prague in the Europa League on Thursday.

Marco Rose’s side have enjoyed a dream start to the club’s debut European season and they will be confident of securing direct passage to the last 16 after making it four victories from four, but they were made to work hard for the points in the Czech capital.

They went behind in the first half to a piece of individual brilliance by Gambian forward Ebrima Singhateh, minutes after Lewis Cook had spurned the chance to give them the lead when his penalty struck a post.

But Tobias Guddal let his team down badly when he picked up a second yellow card within two minutes of his side taking the lead.

Bournemouth had not conceded a goal on their six-game winning streak and they responded to the setback of falling behind by punishing Guddal’s error, levelling in the 57th minute when Tyler Adams smashed a loose ball into the bottom corner.

From then on there looked like being only one winner.

Evanilson’s 81st-minute effort, finished low across the goalkeeper, put them in front before Rayan added gloss with a third at the death.