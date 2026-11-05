Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage stands on the touchline during the UEFA Europa League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim at Selhurst Park. (is associated with: «Palace level at the death against Hoffenheim in Europa League») John Walton/PA Wire/dpa

Daichi Kamada grabbed a late 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace at home to Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday to possibly keep coach Pierre Sage in a job.

Palace sit 21st and Hoffenheim 23rd in the unseeded last-16 play-off spots with four to play.

The Japanese playmaker nutmegged Oliver Baumann in stoppage time as the hosts levelled despite Adam Wharton being dismissed for an elbow.

The Bundesliga side had been en route to a second win in a row in Europe after Alexander Prass finished off a quick break on 7 minutes, with a little involuntary help from Palace keeper Dean Henderson.

Two defeats to open their European season had helped put Hoffenheim boss Christian Ilzer under the microscope. Now last-16 qualification is a realistic possibility despite conceding late. Their domestic form continues to be mixed.

Palace are also struggling in the Premier League but the pressure has eased slightly on Frenchman Sage, who is unpopular with fans after replacing the Nottingham Forest-bound Oliver Glasner in the close season.