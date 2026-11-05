Kübler clinches Freiburg's Conference League victory at Trabzonspor

Freiburg picked up a second win in their Conference League campaign thanks to Lukas Kübler reacting quickest in a 1-0 win at Trabzonspor on Thursday.

The Germans, among the favourites for glory having been runners-up in the Euopa League last term, went ahead on 14 minutes when André Onana could only parry Igor Matanović's header from a corner and full back Kübler pounced.

Kübler started as Philipp Treu, included in the Germany squad again on Thursday, was only fit enough for the bench after a knock.

Mo Salah had a couple of chances but the Turks failed to avoid their first defeat in the league phase. Trabzonspor lie 12th, outside the top eight, which automatically qualify for the last 16.

Freiburg are 14th in a seeded play-off place with three games left.