FILE PHOTO - The Turkish flag flies in the wind against a blue sky. (is associated with: «Eight killed in shooting spree in Turkey, suspect apprehended») Anna Ross/dpa

Police in western Turkey have arrested a suspect after eight people were shot dead in two separate locations, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

Gendarmerie units were called to an area in Afyonkarahisar province on Thursday evening following reports of an armed attack, Anadolu said.

Officers found three people shot dead at each of two locations. Two injured women died in hospital, according to the report. Another victim was still being treated.

The motive or circumstances of the crime were initially not clear. Authorities found the abandoned car of the suspected perpetrator, Anadolu reported. The vehicle contained a shotgun and numerous cartridges.

Shortly afterwards, the governor's office of the neighbouring province of Eskişehir to the north announced on X that the suspect had been arrested. I

The education authority of Afyonkarahisar province also announced on X that two of the victims were female teachers at a middle school. It expressed its condolences to the families.