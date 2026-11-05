The climate action movement Fridays for Future activists projected the message “Climate summit without Merz — We’ll show Merz what the future is" on a building in Berlin's government district. (is associated with: «Climate protest against Merz projected onto parliament building») Michael Ukas/dpa

Climate activists from Fridays for Future staged a protest in Berlin's government district on Thursday evening after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz cancelled plans to attend this year's UN Climate Change Conference in Turkey, citing "other commitments."

The activists projected giant images of Merz, who leads the conservative Christian Democrats, onto a parliamentary building, accompanied by slogans including "Climate summit without Merz" and "We'll show Merz what the future looks like."

"Merz's decision not to attend the climate conference shows once again that he couldn't care less about the future of young people," Fridays for Future said in a statement. "The chancellor is giving up on us, but we will never give up on our future."

The movement announced further protests at more than 70 locations across Germany on November 13.

A government spokesman in Berlin declined to give specific reasons for Merz's cancellation, saying only that there were "always different interests and different scheduling considerations."

This year's two-week UN climate conference, also known as COP31, begins on Monday in the Turkish city of Antalya, where representatives from nearly 200 countries will discuss measures to curb global warming and provide assistance to poorer nations.

Tens of thousands of diplomats, journalists and lobbyists are due to attend.