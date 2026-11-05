US singer Beyoncé attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2026 in New York. The museum announced a replacement exhibition to its original choice of designer John Galliano after that decision was criticized due to Galliano's anti-Semitic remarks. (is associated with: «After Galliano debacle, New York's Met announces new gala theme») Matt Crossick/PA Wire/dpa

After the controversial cancellation of an exhibition dedicated to British fashion designer John Galliano, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York has unveiled a new theme for the upcoming Met Gala, the museum said on Thursday.

The Met Gala and its accompanying Costume Institute exhibition will be themed "extraORDINARY: Fashion and the Poetics of the Everyday," the renowned New York institution said.

The exhibition will run from May 9, 2027 until January 9, 2028, while the Costume Institute Benefit, better known as the Met Gala and one of the most sought-after tickets in the fashion world, will take place on May 3.

The new exhibit will focus on everyday clothing and ordinary materials.

"From jeans, T-shirts, and puffer coats, to paper, plastic, and metal, the exhibition will examine how design reveals unexpected possibilities within everyday things," the museum's press release read.

Galliano's anti-Semitic rant

The museum was forced to withdraw its Galliano exhibition in August after it was barraged with criticism over the designer's comments from 2011, when he drunkenly insulted several guests in a Paris bar with anti-Semitic remarks. In the video, which went viral, he says he loves Adolf Hitler and speaks of gassings.

Galliano was later sentenced to a fine. Dior subsequently parted ways with its long-time chief designer. It also cost him his post as chief designer of the John Galliano label he founded.

The Met Ball, often described as the "party of the year," is an annual fundraising event for the museum's Costume Institute.

American rapper Cardi B arrives at the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. (is associated with: «After Galliano debacle, New York's Met announces new gala theme») Matt Crossick/PA Wire/dpa